MADISON, Wis. -- No. 1 Wisconsin lived up to its ranking on Sunday, defeating the Bemidji State women’s hockey team 4-1 on Sunday in Madison, Wis., for a weekend sweep.

The Badgers (10-0-0, 4-0-0-0 WCHA) outshot BSU (3-4-1, 2-2-0-0 WCHA) 45-15 on the afternoon. UW first broke through at the 4:27 mark of the first period on an Abby Roque goal. Daryl Watts doubled the advantage with another tally at the 17:16 mark.

Sophie Shirley and Caitlin Schneider scored early in the second and third periods, respectively, to make it 4-0.

Paige Beebe finally lit the lamp for the Beavers with 1:50 remaining in the game, intercepting a pass out of the zone and beating Wisconsin netminder Kristen Campbell to end the shutout.

Bemidji State goalie Lauren Bench made 41 saves on the day, while Campbell stopped 14.

BSU’s penalty-kill unit held Wisconsin -- the nation’s top-ranked power play -- scoreless in its four chances. The Beavers went 0-for-5 on the advantage.

Bemidji State will face its third top-10 opponent in as many weeks when No. 8 Ohio State comes to the Sanford Center this weekend. Friday’s puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m., while Saturday’s will be at 3:07 p.m.

No. 1 Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

UW 2 1 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, UW, Roque (Watts, Shirley), 4:27; 2, UW, Watts (Shirley, Edwards), 17:16.

Second period -- 3, UW, Shirley (LaMantia, Watts), 1:11.

Third period -- 4, UW, Schneider (unassisted), 3:22; 5, BSU, Beebe (unassisted), 18:10.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (41-45); UW, Campbell (14-15).