GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Aaron Miller buried a third-period goal to end a shutout, but it was not enough for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team in a 4-1 loss to No. 16 North Dakota to cap the nonconference series sweep at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Fighting Hawks (4-1-1) needed more than 54 minutes to find the back of the net in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory. Only 36 seconds had elapsed in Saturday’s contest before Grant Mismash provided a punch to the gut of the Beavers (0-2-2).

“In this building, you can’t give up that goal,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “You just can’t give up that goal. It just deflates the bench. It energizes their fans. I don’t want to sit there and say it was a backbreaker but it’s a situation where that just can’t happen.”

The early tally came after a miscue behind the net by goaltender Hank Johnson. Jordan Kawaguchi stole the puck away from the junior netminder and found Mismash in front of a wide-open net for the goal.

“You want to always weather the first 10 minutes in this building,” Serratore said. “And once you weather first 10 minutes, things really calm down. You have to do that, and we didn’t do that obviously tonight.”

Johnson helped keep BSU in the game as the Hawks peppered the net before Mark Senden eventually extended the lead to 2-0 late in the frame. Cole Smith’s wraparound attempt came up empty, but Senden was there to knock in the loose puck before the intermission arrived.

North Dakota scored on the transition in the second period. Goalie Adam Scheel turned aside a Tommy Muck shot and the Fighting Hawks countered with a 3-on-1 rush as Mismash linked with Jonny Tychonick for the goal at 13:06 of the frame.

The Beavers won the shots battle in the final frame 12-4, which finally culminated with Miller’s shutout-ending goal with 1:17 to play. The junior backhanded a rebound past Scheel following Tyler Kirkup’s blast from the point.

“The game was over in the third, but I was happy with our guys, how we responded,” Serratore said. “We’ve played a lot of hockey here over the years, and when we’ve been down a couple goals, we’ve always had a strong third period and you kind of inch your way back in…. Overall, the first two periods they were just so quick. They were all over us. We just didn’t have any time and space, and honestly we just couldn’t mount anything.”

Colton Poolman restored a three-goal lead with his empty-netter in the closing minute to finalize the score.

The loss snapped a streak of four straight games in the Highway 2 rivalry series decided by one goal or less. It also marks the first time BSU has been swept by UND since October 2016.

“I don’t necessarily know how many positives (there are to take away) as much as we got exposed in certain areas,” Serratore said, “and that’s good to see that we got exposed in certain areas because now we know what we need to work on.”

One bright spot on the weekend for Bemidji State was the penalty kill, which held North Dakota scoreless on five opportunities.

“I think our structure in the zone is good,” Serratore said. “We’ve got experienced forwards so those guys have been killing penalties for a couple years. And we’ve got some new guys on the blue line that we’re trying to break in on the penalty kill. But overall, I mean, we’ve given up one power-play goal in four games so our guys are getting it done back there.”

Each team finished 0-for-3 on the man advantage Saturday.

Johnson made 25 saves on the 28 shots he faced, while Scheel stopped 19 of 20 in the opposing crease.

The Beavers will make the journey to the 49th state for their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association series of the season against Alaska Fairbanks next weekend. The series features start times of 10:07 p.m. Central time, Nov. 1-2.

No. 16 North Dakota 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

UND 2 1 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, UND, Mismash (Kawaguchi, Adams), 0:36; 2, UND, Senden (Smith), 16:51.

Second period -- 3, UND, Tychonick (Mismash, Kawaguchi), 13:06.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Miller (Kirkup, Somoza), 18:43; 5, UND, Poolman (unassisted), 19:01, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, H. Johnson (25-28); UND, Scheel (19-20).