MADISON, Wis. -- Freshman Reece Hunt scored her first collegiate goal, but the Bemidji State women’s hockey team suffered a 4-1 road loss to top-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

The rookie forward tied the game at 1-1 in the second period before the Badgers (9-0-0, 3-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) tallied three unanswered to earn the victory.

Mekenzie Steffen gave UW a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Hunt struck with the equalizer at 3:06 of the second period, only for Britta Curl to regain a 2-1 lead for Wisconsin eight minutes later.

Third-period goals from Nicole LaMantia and Sophie Shirley, the latter an empty-netter, secured the win for the nation’s No. 1 team.

Lauren Bench made 25 saves in the loss, falling to 2-2-0 on the season. Kristen Campbell stopped 11 shots in the win to improve to 8-0-0.

The Beavers (3-3-1, 2-1-0 WCHA) were outshot 29-12 for the game. Neither side struck on the power play as BSU went 0-for-4 and UW 0-for-2 on the advantage.

Bemidji State will go for a series split at 2:07 p.m. Sunday in Madison, Wis.

No. 1 Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

UW 1 1 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, UW, Steffen (Drake, Bowlby), 7:59.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Hunt (Mack, DeGeorge), 3:06; 3, UW, Curl (Rowe, Pettet), 11:08.

Third period -- 4, UW, LaMantia (Mauermann), 9:34; 5, UW, Shirley (LaMantia, Buchbinder), 18:52, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (25-28); UW, Campbell (11-12).