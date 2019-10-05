GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- For most of Friday night’s game, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team had almost everything going its way against North Dakota. Owen Sillinger ended the team’s power-play drought in the second period to silence the Ralph Engelstad Arena crowd as the Beavers entered the third period with a 1-0 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the 16th-ranked Fighting Hawks responded in the third with a late equalizer and a dagger of a goal in overtime to leave BSU stunned after a 2-1 defeat.

“It’s heartbreaking when you lose a game in overtime,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “Right now, that’s all you’re thinking about is you lose a clean draw in overtime and the game is over that fast.”

Coming out of a BSU timeout, Jordan Kawaguchi tipped in a centering pass from Jacob Bernard-Docker to tie the game at 1-all with 5:47 to play in regulation. Westin Michaud scored on a snipe of a shot only 52 ticks into the extra frame off a faceoff win to send the home crowd into hysteria and leave the Beavers disheartened after coming so close to a win over a nationally ranked opponent.

“Obviously, the third period they had a lot of push, which we knew they were going to have a lot of push,” Serratore said. “It’s disappointing. You want to at least get out of there with a tie when the game goes into overtime, but it didn’t happen that way.

“They played with a lot of desperation in the third. We knew they were going to. I didn’t feel we responded as well as we’d like, but they have something to say about that.”

The Beavers (0-1-2) controlled the tempo early, running up a 12-1 advantage in total shots over the first 10 minutes of the game. The Fighting Hawks (3-1-1), however, had the upper hand in the period’s final half by totaling the final 10 shots, though BSU maintained a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Bemidji State broke through five minutes into the second period with their first power-play goal since Feb. 16, 2019. BSU had gone 0-for-22 on the man advantage in the eight games since, including 0-for-4 in its season-opening series with St. Cloud State two weeks ago.

Sillinger got a piece of a booming Tyler Vold shot from the point to pocket the goal off the deflection. Brady earned the secondary assist on the second goal of the season for the sophomore.

“I think that was good for the whole team, obviously,” Sillinger said. “Our power play kind of struggled last year, so with us getting that one in only the third game of the season I think it’s big for us and hopefully we can keep that up.”

“It gives them a little confidence,” Serratore added. “We want to get that thing moving a little bit.”

UND outshot BSU 9-5 in the middle frame, but Zach Driscoll was pitching a shutout in net.

The pressure and scoring chances began to mount in the third until Kawaguchi finally struck with the tying goal at 14:13 of the period. With the North Dakota fans energized for the first time in two periods, the Michaud came away with the game winner in overtime.

“That’s a tough building to play in,” Sillinger said. “The heat’s turned up and there’s electricity going on, but I’m proud of our guys. We stuck with it…. Obviously, the overtime goal sucks, but I’m happy with our effort.”

Twelve out of the last 18 games in the Highway 2 rivalry series have now been decided by one goal or less. Bemidji State will hope to be on the other end of the ledger Saturday night when the teams square off at 7:07 p.m. in the series finale at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

“We’ve got a little work to do,” Serratore said. “We’ve got to play a little stronger 60 minutes. We didn’t play 60 minutes tonight, but again, North Dakota had a lot to say about that. We’ve got to see if we can respond tomorrow.”

No. 16 North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)

BSU 0 1 0 0 -- 1

UND 0 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU, Sillinger (Vold, Brady), 4:58, PP.

Third period -- 2, UND, Kawaguchi (Bernard-Docker, Adams), 14:13.

Overtime -- 3, UND, Michaud (Pinto), 0:52.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (25-27); UND, Scheel (16-17).