ST. CLOUD, Minn. — If you wanted an indicator as to the roster makeover that has occurred for the St. Cloud State men's hockey team since last season, this is a good one.

Eleventh-ranked Northeastern had 10 of the first 11 shots in the game, never trailed and beat 14th-ranked SCSU 4-1 in the nonconference home opener Friday, Oct. 25, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

SCSU had not lost at home in 19 straight games going into the game. St. Cloud State's last home loss was 3-2 in overtime to Miami in the quarterfinals of the 2018 NCHC playoffs.

"We looked really tentative and nervous," SCSU head coach Brett Larson said. "You could tell that we had that deer in the headlights look and they took advantage of that and jumped on us.

"We had a lot of guys playing their first real hockey in this rink and some their first time playing big roles. Quite a few freshmen and sophomores in the lineup up front (eight out of the 13 forwards) and working through those nerves wasn't unexpected."

Shining lights

SCSU goalie David Hrenak, a junior from Slovakia, kept his team in the game, stopping 12 of the 13 shots he saw in the first period and stopped 30 of the 33 shots he saw.

"David played great and is off to a real good start," Larson said of his lone goalie with college experience. "Tonight, it would have been nice to give him another goal or two push that to have a chance down the stretch."

SCSU got its lone goal of the night at 4:30 of the second period when center Sam Hentges went to the net and threw a backhand that bounced off goalie Craig Pantano, then it bounced off a Northeastern defenseman and went into the net.

"(Zach) Okabe was going hard to the net and it bounced around and it was pretty lucky," Hentges said.

It was Hentges' second goal of the season.

A good stretch

The best stretch of the game for SCSU came at the end of the first period and into the first half of the second period.

"Once all the boys started getting into the game and getting the rust off, we were finally playing Husky hockey," said Hentges, a Minnesota Wild draft pick.

Hentges tied the game at 1 and then SCSU (0-1-2) had a power play at 7:35 of the second period.

But toward the end of that power play, SCSU junior forward Easton Brodzinski turned the puck over near the top of a faceoff circle and Tyler Madden finished off a 2-on-1 at 9:37 to give Northeastern a 2-1 lead it would not relinquish.

"Unfortunately, we turned the puck over at the end of that power play and it was a huge momentum swing," Larson said. "At that point, it was 2-1 in the game and we felt like we were having our best sustained shifts, having a pretty good push and playing pretty well.

"That second goal was a crusher and then to give up that one off a faceoff late in the second hurt to."

That lost faceoff led to Madden scoring at 19:24 of the second period and it was 3-1 going into the third period. Biagio Lerario added an empty-net goal at 18:35 of the third period to finish the scoring.

Northeastern (4-0-1) has given up six goals in five games this season.

NORTHEASTERN 4, SCSU 1

Northeastern 1-2-1—4

SCSU 0-1-0—1

First period scoring — 1. N, John Picking 1 (Brendan Van Riemsdyk 1, TJ Walsh 1) 8:32. Penalties — SCSU, Nick Poehling (interference) 8:40; SCSU, Nolan Walker (hooking) 11:22.

Second period — 2. SCSU, Sam Hentges 2 (Jami Krannila 1, Clark Kuster 1) 4:30; 3. N, Tyler Madden 3 (Matt Filipe 2, Jordan Harris 3) 9:37; 4. N, Madden 4 (Walsh 2, John Picking 2) 19:24. Penalties — N, Mike Kesselring (holding) 1:08; N, Biagio Lerario (interference) 7:35.

Third period — 5. N, Lerario 2 (Jeremie Bucheler, Zach Solow 4), 18:35 (en). Penalties — None.

Goalie saves — N: Craig Pantano 6-8-5—19 (0 GA); SCSU: David Hrenak 12-12-6—30 (3 GA).

Penalties-minutes — SCSU 2-4; BSU 2-4.

Power plays (shots) — SCSU 0-2 (3 shots); BSU — 0-2 (3 shots).

Faceoffs — N 31-30.

Referees — Geno Binda and Brian Hankes.

Linesemen — Dana Penkivech, Jeff Schultz.

Attendance — 3,581



