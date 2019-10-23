BEMIDJI -- This year was one of progress for the Bemidji Community Arena's expansion, but completion will have to wait.

"The exterior is nearly all done," BCA Corp. President Dale Thompson said. "We've raised approximately $3 million and we still have about $1.5 million to go. We got a lot done this summer and hopefully we raise the money and can be operational next year. We want to get the word out that that's the case."

The groundbreaking for the BCA's second rink addition took place in August 2018. Along with the sheet of ice, the new section will include new locker rooms -- bringing the total to 13 -- as well as a training area and seating for about 250, with additional viewing space on the building's second level.

According to past BCA Corp. President Hugh Welle, work on the addition's walls, roof and other interior construction was done in 2018. This year, Welle said, along with more building construction, crews worked on mechanical components such as electrical and plumbing systems.

"The interior finishes will be similar to what the existing BCA is when it comes to paint and things of that nature," Thompson said.

The BCA originally broke ground in 2000 and has been built in several phases. Historically, the project dates back to the late 90s when fundraising began.

Once finished, Thompson said the full BCA will have an economic impact of about $8.5 million with a building value of about $16 million.

"The primary use when it's open will be for Bemidji Youth Hockey," Thompson said. "Eventually, we'd like the facility to be open earlier and later in the season to accommodate more events that bring in revenue for the community."

When completed, the new rink will bring the total number of ice sheets in Bemidji to five. Other ice facilities in the community include Neilson Reise Arena, built in 1964; Nymore Arena, constructed in 1973; and the Sanford Center, completed in 2010. Those three facilities all have one sheet of ice, although Neilson Reise Arena also has a section of ice for the Bemidji Curling Club.

The Bemidji Community Arena is home to the Bemidji High School hockey programs and the Bemidji Youth Hockey Association.