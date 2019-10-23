ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Early in the 2019 baseball season, the Minnesota Twins got off to good start on the field, but were struggling to get good crowds for their games at Target Field.

The Twins decided to try something new and announced a "flash sale" of upper-level outfield seats for $5. The Twins sold 32,000 tickets for 12 May home games in less than 48 hours.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference had a meeting in July at Target Field and St. Cloud State officials decided to try something similar with men's hockey tickets for some select games.

"We kind of stole the idea," St. Cloud State Associate Athletics Director Matt Chapman, who is in charge of athletic and university ticket sales.

For Huskies home games the first two weekends against Northeastern (Oct. 25-26) and Princeton (Nov. 1-2), select tickets for those games are available for $10. Seats are in sections 101, 102, 117, 118, 201, 202, 206, 213 and 214 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. To get the deal, visit scsutickets.com, click on the game you are looking for, then click on “group sales”, enter the promo code “FLASH” and select the seating section and number of seats you want to purchase.

"In the offseason, we're always looking at all of the things that we are doing in trying to drive more fans to the arena and get more people to our events," Chapman said. "It worked really well for (the Twins) and people that didn't get to buy those (flash sale) seats, ended up buying other seats.

"We thought we really didn't have much lose and it was a new thing to try and we're only going to do it for games that aren't, historically, well-attended. We're trying to get some people that we don't normally get because of the price point of our single game tickets."

St. Cloud State also has a flash sale for its exhibition game and sold 64 of those tickets. For this weekend's Northestern series, St. Cloud State has sold 203 tickets with more available. For the Princeton series, the university has sold 173 tickets.

The flash sale is one of a handful of new ways that the university is trying to get more fans to Huskies games.

Last season, St. Cloud State won a second straight NCHC regular season title and went 17-0-1 at home, but finished 16th (out of 60 programs) in NCAA Division I in attendance (4,146 average). That was 895 fans more per game than the average in Division I men's team last season and without having home games against traditional big draws against North Dakota and Minnesota.

But consider that in the 2005-06 season, the Huskies averaged 6,109 and were seventh in the nation in attendance.

"The trends as far as ticket sales across the country, we've seen a change in the last 10 years," Chapman said. "Things are quite a bit different than they were 5-10 years ago and we've got to be dynamic and strategic about what we do and being able to market to the people who want to come and watch hockey. We've got to be innovative."

Game time changes, youth ticket prices

With that in mind last season, St. Cloud State made some game time changes to try to draw more fans and saw some good results. Last season, the Huskies moved up the start time of all but one (regular season finale vs. UMD was at 4:07 p.m.) of their Saturday games from 7:07 p.m. to 6:07 p.m.

That idea came after the university noticed a bump in attendance for Saturday home games the previous season against Minnesota Duluth (4,208 on Nov. 4, 2017) and Minnesota State-Mankato (5,591 on Jan. 20, 2018). The game against the Bulldogs was at 4 p.m. and had 556 fans more than the Friday game of the series. The game against the Mavericks started at 5 p.m. as part of Hockey Day Minnesota and was the second-best attended home game for the Huskies that season.

This season, Minnesota State-Mankato and Bemidji State have also gone to 6:07 p.m. starts for Saturday night games after having all of their games start at 7:07 p.m. last season.

The Huskies are also looking for ways to get more children under the age of 18 into games. In previous seasons, tickets for children were the same as an adult ticket. This season, tickets for fans who are seniors in high school or younger are $10 for all games.

"We understand that families have only so much entertainment money to spend," Chapman said. "We want to be able to get as many people as we can to see some of the best hockey in the country."

In recent years, St. Cloud State had a family four-pack available. It was $60 for four tickets (in bench seating), four hot dogs and four soft drinks. That plan has been discontinued, so the hope is that the cheaper tickets for children will be a viable alternative.

St. Cloud State also has three youth nights planned for this season, the first one being on Saturday for the game against Northeastern. For youth nights, children who are seniors in high school and younger get in free with a paid adult, though the youth tickets are available just on game days at the ticket sales.

The other two scheduled youth nights are Dec. 13 (vs. Nebraska Omaha) and Feb. 1 (vs. Miami).

Friday game times, other ticket deals, promotions

> Because St. Cloud State has a new TV agreement with FOX9+ and has TV agreements with FOX Sports North Plus and CBS Sports Network (through the NCHC), game times for home Friday games this season are at 7:37 p.m. this season after being at 7:07 p.m. for the majority of games last season.

> Also new this season, St. Cloud State has some new ticket packages that it has worked with some of its corporate sponsors on to offer. For all but the series against Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota, fans can purchase two ticket packages for home games that include restaurant gift cards, one room at a hotel and two tickets to a men's hockey game.

The Huskies Downtown package is $165 and includes two game tickets, a room at the Best Western Plus Kelly Inn and a $40 gift card to the Green Mill.

The Huskies on 94 package is $185 and includes two game tickets, a room at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites and a $40 gift card to the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill.

> Another new ticket deal is the Huskies Blue Line and Huskies Green Mill packages.

For the Huskies Blue Line offer, for $60, fans get two tickets to any men's hockey game (for all but the series against UMD and North Dakota) and a $40 gift card to the Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill.

For the Huskies Green Mill offer, for $60, fans get two tickets to any men's hockey game (for all but the series against UMD and North Dakota) and a $40 gift card to the Green Mill.

> For St. Cloud State's home game against Nebraska Omaha on Dec. 14, the first 900 fans through the south atrium gates will receive a St. Cloud State Huskies hat. The giveaway is sponsored by UNRL.

There is also a gift card package. $40 Blue Line South and Green Mill.

For more details, call 877-SCSUTIX.