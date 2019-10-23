BEMIDJI -- One ranked team has already fallen this month to the Bemidji State women’s hockey team. The Beavers have reason to think they can pull off an upset for the second straight weekend.

BSU will look to follow up a sweep of then-No. 8 Minnesota Duluth by taking points from top-ranked Wisconsin in the team’s first road series of the season in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers don’t lose often, and they haven’t yet this season. A road sweep of Long Island University -- competing in its inaugural NCAA Division I season -- by scores of 10-2 and 12-0 has the defending national champions out to an 8-0-0 start.

Going up against Wisconsin is daunting for any team, but the Beavers do have this knowledge: They’re responsible for the Badgers’ most recent loss, a 2-1 win over the nation’s No. 1 team on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Sanford Center. UW has gone 20-0-2 since that day, including most notably a 2-0 win over Minnesota in the national title game.

“I think it goes to show that our league is so good, but everyone in our league can compete,” said Lauren Bench, the winning goalie in the February game. “I’ll give it to Wisconsin. They probably didn’t have their best night last year when we beat them. But we came out and we played our game and we didn’t slow down to their level, and when we got opportunities, we took them.”

Unlike last year’s upset win, this weekend’s series will be played at LaBahn Arena, where Wisconsin hasn’t lost in nearly a year. The Badgers routinely draw sellout crowds and have led the nation in attendance the past three seasons running.

“They’re going to remember that (game), too,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “... Sometimes it seems when you’re down there they have eight players on the ice compared to your group. They can get her going pretty good. So it’s being able to weather some of those storms. Obviously, you’re going to need great goaltending. Special teams will play a big role.”

Bench provided quality goaltending in last weekend’s sweep of UMD, earning WCHA Goaltender of the Week after collecting 47 saves on 50 shots in the series.

“It feels good for me, but it comes from the team’s success,” Bench said. “I think it just goes back to how well our team played and how well they played in front of me and gave me a chance to make saves that I could make and then get us two wins.”

Another series like BSU had on special teams last weekend will go a long way. The power play finished 2-for-7, while the penalty kill held UMD to 1-for-9 on the advantage.

Both power-play goals came off the stick of Haley Mack, who took home WCHA Offensive Player of the Week after tallying four goals on the weekend to bring her season haul up to a team-leading six.

The Beavers (3-2-1, 2-0-0 WCHA) weren’t pleased with their slow start to the season. They’ll have plenty to take from their first sweep as they head to Wisconsin.

“A lot of it just has to do with defensive awareness,” Scanlan said. “We stress to them all the time that your offense is going to come from your defense, and you’ve got to work for your offense, not look for it.”

“We just have to be hard to play against, be gritty,” said Paige Beebe, who netted the game-winner in Friday’s victory. “I think just not making it easy for them, so always getting in their face, always blocking them, and I think that’s a big thing that’s going to overlap into this weekend against Wisconsin.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Wisconsin

Where: Madison, Wis.

When: 2:07 p.m. Saturday, Sunday

Web: FloHockey.tv

Radio: Beaver Radio Network