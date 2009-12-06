BEMIDJI -- Charlie Combs remembers the last time he played inside Ralph Engelstad Arena. As a sophomore last October, he scored a game-tying goal with under five minutes to play in regulation in an eventual 1-1 tie.

Combs and the Beavers (2-0-0) will return for a two-game series against No. 16 North Dakota (2-1-1) this weekend, Oct. 25-26.

“I’m excited to play two back-to-back games there,” Combs said. “There’s nothing like it. You play in front of, what? 12 to 15,000 fans?”

“I don’t know if you can,” junior Aaron Miller said when asked how the team’s freshmen can prepare for the raucous environment at the Ralph. “That arena is just a different animal. When you’re out there you’re eyes kind of get small and you look around and you’re just kind of lost. It’s just such a big arena.

“But the only thing that they’re going to need to know is just get a shift underneath their belt. Maybe get a hit or maybe get hit. After that you’re just kind of zoned in. You kind of tune out the crowd.”

The regional rivals normally play a home-and-home series and split games between Bemidji and Grand Forks, N.D. Every third year, however, UND hosts a two-game series.

Last season the Beavers claimed a 2-1 win at the Sanford Center before Combs’s goal led to a tie one night later. Though the Fighting Hawks hold a 31-4-6 advantage all-time in the series dating back to 1970, 11 of the last 17 meetings have been decided by one goal or less. BSU is 3-3-5 in such games.

“You have to play with a lot of passion,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said of duplicating last season's success against UND. “You have to attack and you have to compete. You can’t sit back. You can’t let them dictate the play. And it goes vice versa. So you have to be aggressive. I tell our guys all the time. Be aggressive because what that can do is hide mistakes. Aggressiveness hides mistakes.”

The Beavers will start each of their junior goaltenders this weekend. Zach Driscoll will get the nod Friday and Hank Johnson will go Saturday, Serratore said.

Injuries to junior Brendan Harris and freshman Sam Solensky will leave Bemidji State with only 13 forwards available this weekend, though all nine defensemen will be good to go. Harris suffered an apparent leg injury in the second game of the season-opening series against St. Cloud State two weeks ago. Solensky missed both games and is not expected to make his collegiate debut until late November.

The Beavers were off last weekend due to a scheduling quirk, though they were able to squeeze in a scrimmage against NCAA Division III Augsburg College at the Sanford Center last Saturday.

“I think it helped us a lot,” Miller said. “Coach was honest about being on them, even in the scrimmage, and that’s just because that’s how he wants us to play against North Dakota this weekend. I thought it was a good experience. I thought we were on pucks a lot. We were just getting our game down even more.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at North Dakota

Where: Grand Forks, N.D.

When: 7:37 p.m. Friday; 7:07 p.m. Saturday

TV: MidcoSN

Radio: Beaver Radio Network