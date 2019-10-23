NASHVILLE — While the Minnesota Wild have slowly started to right the ship after a slow start, the injury bug has started to spread throughout the locker room.

It started with Mats Zuccarello, who recently returned to the lineup after missing a couple of weeks, and continued with Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek . All three have been listed with lower-body injuries.

Adding to the woes, Kevin Fiala recently was placed on injured reserved with — you guessed it — a lower-body injury, and Devan Dubnyk and Jordan Greenway missed Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators because of undisclosed injuries.

Luckily for the Wild, none of the injuries has been overly serious, and coach Bruce Boudreau has classified everyone as day-to-day rather than week-to-week.

In the meantime, the Wild have been forced to rely on their supporting cast, and that group has proven to be up to the challenge.

Whether it’s someone random like Brad Hunt leading the team in scoring with four goals and six points, or minor leaguers like Gerald Mayhew and Gabriel Dumont stepping into the lineup with little to no drop in performance, the Wild have managed to stay afloat.

“It’s a good thing,” Boudreau said. “We got some good players (with the Iowa Wild) that have been able to come up and step in and do a job. That’s really important. That’s what we need our minor-league team to do.”

It sounds as if reinforcements could be on the way for the Wild, perhaps as early as this weekend. According to Boudreau, both Eriksson Ek and Dubnyk might be ready for Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

“I think they’re going to be surprisingly close,” Boudreau said. “They may not be ready. Just when I watched (Eriksson Ek) skate yesterday, and (Dubnyk) work out yesterday, (they were) feeling a lot better.”

Even if they aren’t ready to go, the Wild should be able to weather the storm.

“It’s been a team effort,” Hunt said. “That’s something we’ve been preaching since the start of the season. We just stuck with it the whole time and we didn’t get down on each other, and obviously it’s starting to turn around.”

Now, if only the Wild could get some production from some of their heavy hitters.

“Any team that needs to battle out of something needs other guys to step up,” defenseman Matt Dumba said. “Then when the other guys that are kind of the regulars start to pitch in, that’s how we get things rolling. If we can everyone on board and everyone contributing, we’re going to be successful here.”