As soon as Devan Dubnyk hit the ice after being table-topped in the crease, Stalock had an inkling he was probably going to have to relieve him.

Already suited up on the bench, the South St. Paul, Minn., native shifted his mind into game mode as quickly as possible, readying himself to face the potent Edmonton Oilers attack.

Asked about the process after the game, Stalock downplayed the entire thing. He’s been a backup for most of his career, so he’s learned the art of coming in cold and performing at a high level.

“That’s just the way I am,” Stalock said. “I follow the play (on the bench) and watch. … You watch the tendencies of players. I’ve seen them so many times where I can sit back and say, ‘This guy likes to shoot here.” It’s just kind of tendencies.”

The situation Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Xcel Energy Center was exacerbated by the fact that the No. 1-ranked Oilers power play was trotting onto the ice as Stalock stepped between the pipes.

“I knew I was going to get shots,” Stalock said. “It’s like “Alright. Let’s go.’”

Maybe the trial by fire was the best thing for Stalock. He made a big save right away and parlayed that into a 16-save effort to preserve the shutout as the Wild earned a 3-0 win.

“I thought Al did a great job coming in,” said Eric Staal, who broke out of his slump with two goals. “It’s got to be one of the toughest jobs in sports coming in cold like that and facing the best power play in the league. It was a great job by him.”

Asked specifically about that stretch, coach Bruce Boudreau praised Stalock for being mentally though.

“It was really critical,” Boudreau said. “It’s a tough place to put the goalie when a power play is going at 38 percent.”

It appears Stalock will get the call again Thursday in Nashville. Not surprisingly, Dubnyk (upper-body injury) didn’t make the trip to the Music City and the team listed him as day-to-day.

The Wild recalled Kaapo Kahkonen from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League to serve as backup, and placed winger Kevin Fiala (lower-body injury) on injured reserve to make room.

The trainer’s room is getting crowded with Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body), Victor Rask (lower-body), and Greg Pateryn (sports hernia) also on the mend.

“There’s a few guys we’ve got to worry about now,” Stalock said. “Obviously, missing a couple of guys (on Tuesday night), it says a lot for guys to step up and play big minutes.”