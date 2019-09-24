MINNEAPOLIS — After a week in the suburbs, The Rink Live video podcast returns to 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Jess Myers and Mick Hatten review Minnesota’s nonconference sweep of Niagara. Jess gives an injury update on defenseman Tyler Nanne, discuss this weekend’s home-and-home series between UMD and the Gophers. Hatten talks about St. Cloud State returning to action against Hockey East’s Northeastern, a team that is off to a 3-0-1 start and gives some early observations on the SCSU lineup.

They also take a look at some of the other key series this weekend before being chased by pucks off the Plexiglas.