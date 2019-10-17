BEMIDJI -- League play will finally get underway this weekend for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team as Minnesota Duluth comes to town for a clash of rivals.

The No. 8 Bulldogs arrive in Bemidji for the first meeting of the season between the northern Minnesota foes, a series that is being promoted by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association as part of its Opening Faceoff initiative to highlight league rivalries.

The series will conclude a six-game homestand to open the season for the Beavers (1-2-1), who bounced back from a 5-1 loss to Providence last Friday to tie the Friars 2-2 a day later.

Meanwhile, UMD (3-1-0, 2-0-0 WCHA) will be away from its home arena for the first time after sweeping Minnesota State by scores of 3-2 and 4-1 last weekend.

“They’re off to a great start again with an outstanding team,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said of Minnesota Duluth. “It’s always special when you get into league play. There’s an added intensity just because, we always say, there’s points on the line.”

The longtime rivals have met 96 times dating back to 1999 with the Bulldogs owning a 74-18-4 all-time advantage.

The Beavers went 1-5-0 in six meetings last season, including a first-round WCHA playoff series at Amsoil Arena that saw UMD pull out a couple of one-goal victories for the sweep. Two years ago, it was Bemidji State who escaped Duluth with a three-game, first-round series win to advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff.

The schools have met 14 times in the last two seasons. If familiarity breeds contempt, there will be plenty to go around this weekend.

“Honestly with North Dakota no longer here, it’s definitely become a good rivalry against Duluth,” junior forward Clair DeGeorge said. “We do play them many times. I think my freshman year we played them like eight times. That’s a lot for one season. It’s very exciting to have that. It makes for good games and I’m sure this weekend will be the same as all our past matchups against them.”

Olympic gold medalist Maddie Rooney is now a senior in net for Minnesota Duluth. She’s started every game for the Bulldogs, posting a 1.81 goals against average to go along with a .922 save percentage.

Getting pucks to the net will be key, DeGeorge said.

“We need to put the puck in the net more,” she said. “I think against Rooney, especially, (we need to) get in front of her. Odds are if you just shoot the puck at her, she’s probably going to save it, so maybe get her moving back and forth, get people to the net so she can’t see the puck coming.”

Senior Sydney Brodt and sophomore Gabbie Hughes lead UMD up front with nine (4g-5a) and seven (4g-3a) points, respectively, while junior defenseman Ashton Bell anchors the blue line with seven points (1g-6a).

“Gabbie Hughes had a tremendous year as a freshman,” Scanlan said. “She’s off to a great start. She was on SportsCenter the other night with a highlight reel goal.”

A new rule could create even more intrigue than usual for this weekend’s series.

The teams could play women’s college hockey’s first 3-on-3 overtime, an extra wrinkle that was introduced over the offseason for WCHA games only. 3-on-3 overtime will take place if the game remains tied after the standard five-minute 5-on-5 overtime. A sudden death shootout will follow the two overtimes if the game remains tied.

The WCHA is the first women’s league to implement 3-on-3 overtime. No games have gone to 3-on-3 overtime yet this year.

“We’ve done a little bit of 3-on-3 (in practice) just to kind of give everybody the opportunity,” Scanlan said. “But I think the key, obviously, for any 3-on-3 is puck possession. Being aggressive, picking your spots, just holding onto the puck as much as you can and being smart about how you change. We’ve worked on that stuff a little bit, maybe with a little bit more of an emphasis this week because there is that chance.”

