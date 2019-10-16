MONTREAL — Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said everything that needed to be said when he told reporters there “wasn’t much debate” about which goaltender would be between the pipes for Thursday’s game against the Canadiens.

That game belongs to backup Alex Stalock because starter Devan Dubnyk is struggling immensely at the moment.

While it’s not fair to put the 1-5-0 start completely on him — there have been defensive breakdowns galore in front of Dubnyk — the fact is he is 0-5-0 this season with a 4.44 goals against average and a .867 save percentage.

Arguably the most frustrating thing for Dubnyk is that he claims to be feeling good on the ice.

“It’s a difficult situation to be in and certainly didn’t expect to be here,” Dubnyk said. “I’ve been through difficult times before and they were a lot different than this. I feel good every time I’m on the ice. I feel comfortable. It’s just not coming together at the end of the game for whatever reason right now.”

His latest struggles came during a 10-minute implosion in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

It started with a snipe from John Tavares through a screen in front and continued when Mitch Marner scored with a shot through Dubnyk’s five-hole. The game then started to get away from him after a couple of fluky goals that only seem to happen to him.

It’s difficult to discern whether Dubnyk is simply the unluckiest goaltender on the planet, or if it’s more of a self-fulfilling prophecy aided by the fact that he’s usually flailing around in the crease when these things happen.

Nonetheless, there really wasn’t much Dubnyk could do when a puck ricocheted off the glass behind the net and ended up right on the stick of Toronto’s Andreas Johnsson, who hammered it home. Then, after Dubnyk made a great sprawling save on superstar Auston Matthews, the puck went right back to Johnson for an easy tap-in that put the game away.

“(Those goals) were pretty unlucky for us,” Dubnyk said. “It’s frustrating.”

There’s hope from the coaching staff that Dubnyk’s struggles are simply part of the ebbs and flows of an 82-game season, though that might be wishful thinking more than anything else.

Dubnyk has vowed to work his way out of it, even if that means ceding some reps to Stalock in the meantime.

“You can’t start to feel sorry for yourself,” Dubnyk said. “That’s a loser mentality. If we stick together and I put my head down and work as hard as I can for these guys, we’ll start ending up on the right side of things.”

It’s all part of the process that longtime goaltending coach Bob Mason preaches through good and bad times.

“He’s had a couple of quick little stretches where the game has gotten away from him a little bit,” Mason said. “Not going to bombard him with it. He knows what’s going on, and he wants to win. He’s used to winning. Just have to get that feeling again.”

That’s what the Wild are counting on. Not that they have much of a choice.

“I think he’s one of a lot of guys that has played better in the past,” Boudreau said. “What are we going to do? He’s our No 1 goalie, and he’ll work his way out of it.”