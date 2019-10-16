PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Coming out of the first weekend of the regular season, The Rink Live’s Jess Myers and Mick Hatten discuss what they saw in the opening series for the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State men’s hockey teams, some players that caught their attention, which special teams were important for both teams and a look at the goaltending situations for both.

The reporters also discuss some interesting nonconference series this weekend in North Dakota at Minnesota State-Mankato, Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin and Boston College at Denver.

Also note that Myers does the podcast despite battling a pesky upper body injury.



