A pair of Bemidji State men's hockey players who scored their first career goals last weekend were in attendance for Tuesday's weekly press conference.

Freshman Nick Leitner and sophomore Ross Armour each began the year by notching their first career goals in the season-opening series against St. Cloud State.

Armour, a forward from Trail, B.C., earned his first collegiate goal in the second period of Friday's 4-4 tie. Leitner, a defenseman from Bemidji, tallied the game-tying goal in the third period of Saturday's 2-2 tie.

The Beavers are off this weekend and will return to action Oct. 25-26 for a nonconference series at North Dakota.