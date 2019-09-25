BEMIDJI -- Haley Mack netted a pair of goals as the Bemidji State women’s hockey team came back to tie Providence 2-2 Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

The Beavers recovered from a 5-1 loss Friday to close out the nonconference series on a higher note by twice answering the bell when Providence took one-goal leads. They did so while down three of their top six forwards by the end of the game.

“I was proud of our effort to come back, not one, but twice,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “Particularly in the third period. (Jacqueline Kaasa) gets dinged up. She can’t go in the third, and that’s three top-six forwards out of our lineup. And we said we could hang our heads and pout about it, or we can go out there and find a way to get this game. … If there’s such a thing as a good tie, that was a good tie.”

Kaasa left with an injury in the second period and did not return. Lydia Passolt and Kiki Radke did not play in either game of this weekend’s series.

“We miss those players out with injuries, but that’s a part of the game,” Mack said. “We just have to face adversity, come out and step out and play. Whoever’s on the ice, you’ve got to come out hard, you’ve got to be hard on pucks. It’s your chance. You’ve got to go out there and prove yourself.”

Freshman Reece Hunt stepped up to play on the first line alongside Mack and Clair DeGeorge this weekend and earned her first career points by assisting on both goals Saturday.

“They were solid,” Scanlan said of the top line. “Obviously they scored two goals. Clair had a great chance there in the third. That line was pretty good. But I thought everybody playing today, I thought they all had good solid games. I thought all the defensemen had good, solid games as well.”

The Friars (2-1-1, 0-0-0 Hockey East) got on the board first for the second straight game after a puck trickled in off the stick of Meaghan Rickard during a scrum in front of the net. The first-period goal stood after video review for a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.

Only one minute into the second period, Mack swept in a loose puck at the goal mouth to tie the game on her first goal of the season.

A 5-on-3 power play minutes later provided Providence an opportunity to retake the lead. Lauren DeBlois did just that, scoring seconds into the advantage for a 2-1 advantage at 4:31 of the second. DeGeorge and Mak Langei were each whistled for checking 22 seconds apart to set up the 5-on-3.

The Beavers (1-2-1, 0-0-0 WCHA) were not discouraged trailing 2-1 entering the third period. Mack fired a shot five-hole past netminder Clare Minnerath 8 minutes, 41 seconds into the frame for her second equalizer on the afternoon.

Late power-play opportunities for both teams came up empty, sending the game to overtime where the score held at 2-all for the tie.

PC finished 1-for-4 on the power play, while BSU ended 0-for-4.

Sophomore goalie Lexi Baker stopped 18 of 20 shots in her first collegiate start. Minnerath made 21 saves on 23 shots for Providence.

“Lexi Baker, for her first start ever, I thought was real solid,” Scanlan said. “It was an interesting game. No easy ice. They weren’t generating many chances. … So I liked the way were playing defensively. We weren’t giving up a lot. We do need to find ways to get pucks to the net.”

Bemidji State will kick off conference play next weekend when No. 9 Minnesota Duluth comes to the Sanford Center. Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m. Friday and 3:07 p.m. Saturday.

Bemidji State 2, Providence 2 (OT)

PC 1 1 0 0 -- 2

BSU 0 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, PC, Rickard (Burton, Dove), 15:53.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Mack (Hunt, Langei), 1:00; 3, PC, DeBlois (Dove, Murphy), 4:31, 5v3.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Mack (Hunt), 8:41.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Baker (18-20); PC, Minnerath (21-23).