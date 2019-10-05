BEMIDJI -- Jacqueline Kaasa buried an second-period equalizer for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team to level the score at 1-1. Providence called timeout shortly thereafter and turned the game on its head by scoring four second-period goals en route to a 5-1 win Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

“It was a very frustrating game,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said, “because, obviously, we got down 1-0 in the first, but I thought it was a good first period both ways. I thought both teams were moving the puck and creating chances.”

Hayley Lunny handed the Friars (2-1-0, 0-0-0 Hockey East) a 1-0 lead at the first intermission after poking in a goal at 11:17 of the opening frame.

Kaasa knotted the game off a feed up front from Briana Jorde near the midpoint in the second period. PC called timeout a little over a minute later with the Beavers (1-2-0, 0-0-0 WCHA) owning an 18-10 advantage in shots on goal.

“In the second period I thought we actually took the game to them pretty good,” Scanlan said. “We tied the game, had momentum, had them on their heels. They had to call timeout. And then we proceed to give up two incredibly soft goals and that’s the difference. Because now you’re chasing the game.”

Following the timeout, the Friars netted four goals over the final 9 minutes, 29 seconds of the period to quickly put the game out of reach.

Neve Van Pelt and Sara Hjalmarsson each scored from tough angles on either side of the net to propel PC ahead 3-1. The pair’s goals came 36 seconds apart and killed whatever momentum BSU had going.

The third goal chased junior Kerigan Dowhy from net as sophomore Lexi Baker took her place in the crease.

Not quite three minutes after her first goal and with Providence on the power play, Hjalmarsson fired home her second of the afternoon with a laser through traffic from the right faceoff circle. Maureen Murphy scored from a scrum in front of the crease with four ticks left on the clock in the frame, sending the Friars to the break with a 5-1 lead despite BSU leading 22-20 in shots on goal.

“All of a sudden it’s 5-1 in a game where we’re outshooting them and creating some really good chances,” Scanlan said. “And just like that you’re trying to dig out of a hole. That’s the frustrating part.”

The Beavers outshot PC 10-1 in the final period and 32-21 for the game, but came up empty as the visitors claimed the 5-1 win.

“I thought they went out and had a really solid third period,” Scanlan said. “Nothing to show for it, but definitely didn’t feel like it was a 5-1 game on our end.”

Dowhy suffered the loss in goal after allowing three goals and saving 11 shots over the first 31 minutes, 7 seconds. Baker entered in relief for her fourth collegiate appearance. The Lakeville native made five saves in 28 minutes, 53 seconds of action while conceding two goals.

Sartell native Clare Minnerath stopped 31 of 32 shots in the win for the Friars.

Bemidji State finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while Providence went 1-for-2.

The Beavers will attempt to salvage a series split at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.

“I believe in them. There’s a lot, a lot of hockey left,” Scanlan said. “It’s a learning experience but let’s come out tomorrow and see if we can turn this thing around.”

Providence 5, Bemidji State 1

PC 1 4 0 -- 5

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, PC, Lunny (McHugh, DeBlois), 11:17.

Second period --2, BSU, Kaasa (Jorde), 7:52; 3, PC, Van Pelt (unassisted), 10:31; 4, PC, Hjalmarsson (unassisted), 11:07; 5, PC, Hjalmarsson (Julien, Fransoo), 13:57, PP; 6, PC, Murphy (Rice, Gonsalves), 19:56.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (11-14), Baker (5-7); PC, Minnerath (31-32).