BEMIDJI -- Apart from a five-minute sequence in last Friday’s season opener, the Bemidji State women’s hockey team held Lindenwood scoreless throughout the rest of the weekend.

The three goals BSU allowed during that span, however, were enough for the Lions to clinch a 3-2 win despite trailing 1-0 early. The Beavers pitched a shutout on Saturday to pick up a 1-0 victory for their first win of the season.

“The result Friday wasn’t what we wanted, but we always try to evaluate the performance and not the scoreboard,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “And I thought, take away that 4 ½-5 minute stretch there in the first period, we did a lot of good things and created a lot of chances.”

Two of the three goals that Bemidji State scored over the opening weekend came off the stick of Lydia Passolt, including one Saturday that clinched a win with less than five minutes to play. The junior forward from Chanhassen is off to a fast start after tallying six goals all of last season.

“Lydia has always been able to shoot the puck,” Scanlan said. “She was a prolific goal scorer in high school. I think it took her a year to realize the kind of shape she needs to be in to play at this level. I think she dedicated herself to being a better athlete. She came back as a sophomore just in tremendous shape and it showed on the ice.

“This year, she’s matured as a player. She just plays with a lot of confidence and is in tremendous shape. She has God-given talents when it comes to shooting the puck. I mean her release is incredible. And you could see Lindenwood knew that after that goal on Friday. … She’s been big for us through the first two games, and hopefully as the season goes on she’ll continue that.”

Junior blue-liner Tina Kampa assisted on both of Bemidji State’s goals on Friday night.

Kampa knows as much as anyone how important blocked shots are to the Beavers, so it was odd for them to face a team as stingy as Lindenwood was in that department. The Lions blocked a whopping 32 shots in Friday’s game alone.

“I think it was definitely a little ironic that the roles were reversed,” Kampa said. “And that’s another thing that we had to learn from. When that adversity hits us, we’re not really used to that. We definitely had to think about that, adjust a couple things during the game. And also now going into this weekend, because you never know what teams are going to bring.”

Hockey East’s Providence will enter the Sanford Center for this weekend’s nonconference series. The Friars began their season last weekend by splitting a pair of one-goal games with Quinnipiac.

In the second game of their series last October in Rhode Island, the Beavers took a 3-0 lead in the second period before surrendering four unanswered goals in a 4-3 loss. The win secured the series sweep for Providence after taking a 4-1 win the night before.

Shattuck-St. Mary’s product Maureen Murphy scored three goals in the series. The junior returns as the Friars’ leading scorer with 43 points (22g-21a) from a year ago.

“They’re very well coached. (Head coach) Matt Kelly has a long history with USA Hockey and last year was his first year,” Scanlan said. “They finished the year just outside of the top 10 (and were) receiving votes. They had a really good year. They’re going to be a really good team.”