Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live were at the Taste of the Wild event on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Xcel Energy Center. The event is a showcase of the new foods offered at the arena during Minnesota Wild games. Kyle Bowles, executive chef for Xcel Energy Center, discusses some of the top new offerings and Myers and Hatten chime in with their favorite things they tasted.

Myers and Hatten also discuss the first weekend of exhibition games for the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State men's hockey teams, try to talk some Minnesota Duluth fans off the ledge after the Bulldogs' exhibition loss, why Mark Osiecki has been in charge recently for the Wisconsin men's team and more in this video podcast.