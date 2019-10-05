BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health Bemidji invites community members to join in the fight against breast cancer by wearing pink and cheering on the Bemidji State men’s and women’s hockey teams as they take to the ice for Pink the Rink this weekend.

The BSU women team will clash with Providence at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, before the Beaver men battle St. Cloud State at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday.

As a part of the event, the Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota Foundation is auctioning off 55 pink limited-edition game day hockey jerseys worn by the players. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji to provide mammograms for women who cannot afford them.

To bid on the jerseys, text PinkTheRink19 to 243-725 or visit bidpal.net/pinktherink19 anytime during Oct. 1-18.