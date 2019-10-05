BEMIDJI -- Lydia Passolt played the hero for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team on Saturday, netting a late third-period goal in a 1-0 win over Lindenwood at the Sanford Center.

Passolt’s one-timer lit the lamp at the 15:54 mark of the final frame on a power play. Clair DeGeorge and Mak Langei earned assists on the play.

The goal was the culmination of 41 shots on target, as the Beavers (1-1-0) peppered Lions goaltender Annika Asplundh throughout the day. Kerigan Dowhy stopped all 13 shots she faced between the pipes for BSU, good for her second career shutout.

Passolt ends the season-opening weekend by scoring two of the team’s three goals.

The Lions (1-3-0) went on the power play with 1:47 remaining and pulled Asplundh for a 6-on-4 advantage, but Bemidji State held firm to pick up its first win of the season.

A scary moment occurred during the middle of the second period. Lindenwood defenseman Erin Near suffered an injury after taking a hard fall to the ice. The game was delayed for about 30 minutes as Near was taken off the ice to receive medical attention.

Bemidji State will remain at home next weekend for a nonconference series against Providence. The first puck drops at 3:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Sanford Center.