MINNEAPOLIS — When Minnesota Gophers fans tune in to watch the team play on Fox Sports North this winter, the 11 freshmen on the teams roster won't be the only new faces they see. Along with announcing their TV schedule for the coming season on Friday, FSN also revealed the broadcast team, which includes two new faces.

Charlie Beattie, 38, will be the new FSN play-by-play voice and will work alongside former Gopher and NHL forward Ben Clymer, who will resume his analyst role. And the new face between the team benches providing ice level commentary will by Bobbie Bohlig.

Beattie's voice will be a familiar one to high school sports fans in the state, as he has been part of Minnesota state tournament broadcasts for several years. Originally from Afton, Minn., Beattie said he was elated when he got the call from FSN and was offered the position.

“I’m not going to lie, this is a big break for somebody like me,” Beattie said. “I was hoping it would happen and when it did I was thrilled. I squeezed my wife pretty hard.”

Beattie has called some Augsburg University hockey games, but has done most of his work at the high school level. He joked that he played every sport except hockey as a kid, but now plays goalie in an adult league and has a new appreciation for the skill and speed of the game.

Bohlig, 25, is from St. Cloud., Minn., and was a prolific golfer in high school and college at Minnesota State, Mankato, before transferring to St. Cloud State to study in the school's renowned broadcasting program. There she worked closely with both Gophers coach Bob Motzko (when he coached the Huskies) and Katie Emmer, who left the FSN position last month for a on-air role with the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I got the call and I absolutely cried,” admitted Bohlig, who has been covering college sports at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., for the past two-plus years. “Katie called me on a random Tuesday to tell me she was leaving (FSN) and said the first name she gave them was mine. She’s always been such a good friend so for her to recommend me to the network she was leaving, I can’t thank her enough.”

FSN will broadcast 20 Gophers home games starting on Friday, Oct. 18 with the team’s home opener versus Niagara. They are also airing six St. Cloud State home games and plan a full day of coverage during Hockey Day Minnesota which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Minneapolis.