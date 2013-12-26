MINNEAPOLIS — Campus Pizza closed a few years ago, after more than five decades as an institution at the University of Minnesota. It is a burrito bar now.

When he’s in town, legendary basketball coach Bob Knight can no longer get a plate of pasta at Vescio’s with Minnesota’s senior sports columnist. A restaurant specializing in bowls of raw tuna sits there now.

And despite promises that they would return, there’s now a coffee and bagel shop on the site where Village Wok served up plates of chicken with hot garlic sauce for generations.

Some people thought, upon his return, that the U of M and the Minnesota Gophers hockey program where Bob Motzko played a role in two NCAA titles would be roughly the same place that he left for 13 seasons to coach St. Cloud State. The restaurant scene alone is an illustration of how dramatically a campus can change in a dozen years.

Motzko had coached hundreds of games and run thousands of practices before taking off his Huskies gear and donning brand new maroon-and-gold togs last fall. But even that wealth of experience didn’t prevent a nagging uncertainty that comes with doing something for the first time. As his second season running the Gopher program begins, all of that discomfort is gone.

“Your first year, no matter what, you’re always looking to see if you’re making the right step,” Motzko said. “Your relationships within your own staff and the surrounding people that are there, we’re so much more comfortable right now with the players and with everything that we’re doing. That’s a great feeling.”

Motzko said those words surrounded by a throng of reporters and Gopher fans during the team’s visit to the Minnesota State Fair in August. While there, he didn’t take time to visit the midway and ride the rollercoaster, after getting enough dramatic ups and downs at the rink last season. The Gophers ended up with a 18-16-4 record overall and finished 11-10-3 in the Big Ten.

A near-.500 record was a fitting end point for a season where the Gophers beat and tied national champion Minnesota Duluth, swept Big Ten champion Ohio State on the road, and took three of four regular season meetings from Big Ten playoff champion Notre Dame. They also lost three of four to Big Ten cellar dweller Michigan State, and suffered non-conference losses to St. Lawrence and Ferris State — two of college hockey’s worst teams last season — that kept the Gophers out of the NCAA tournament.

In the conference, Minnesota finished one point better than Penn State, and one point worse that Notre Dame, which meant a first round home playoff series versus Michigan (the Gophers swept) and a visit to the Fighting Irish for the Big Ten semifinals. There, the season came to an abrupt end via an overtime loss on a Notre Dame power-play goal.

Getting comfortable

Quietly frustrated in the first half of last season, Motzko learned to ride the rollercoaster, and the team clearly got better as 2018 ended and 2019 began. After a home loss to Notre Dame in February, he joked that due to the cyclical nature of the Gophers, Motzko knew an upswing was coming, and they would be pretty good again soon. Minnesota won its next five in a row.

“You have to go through it. I don’t think there’s any way you can not go through what you do in Year 1,” Motzko said. “I’m glad it’s over, but I think we had a lot of success with that team, building it toward the end of the year.”

The good news/bad news cycle happened while the Huskies program he had left spent most of the season atop the national rankings, and won their conference before a shocking upset loss to American International College in the NCAA playoffs.

Motzko admits he walked away from a good thing at St. Cloud State, but certainly feels he inherited a good thing from the Gophers’ former coaching staff.

“I was very comfortable where I came from. We had a lot of things in place. When you start new and start over with a new program, you are looking at everything,” Motzko said. “In Year 2, 18 months later, we’re putting our footprint down. We’re not changing the world.

"(Former Gophers coach) Don Lucia was a great operator. The cupboards weren’t empty here. The belief system of what this program should be has always been there, but we have to put our stamp on everything. And 18 months later, we’re starting to do that and we think we’re headed in the right direction.”

The Big Ten season is a month away, with the Gophers hosting Notre Dame on the first weekend of November.

Before that, the early tests will come in waves, with a trip to Colorado College, a home series with Niagara and a home-and-home series with Minnesota Duluth on the October schedule. Where last season was Motzko’s new start with the program, in many ways his second season feels like another new beginning, with 12 new players on the ice for practice.

Still, the theme that’s repeated among Motzko and his players as his second season begins, is one of comfort.

“We’re really comfortable. I can’t change the fact that we have 19 freshmen and sophomores,” he said. “That’s not coach talk or an excuse, because we have oodles of talent, but we’re just inexperienced in so many spots. We’re going to need some time to put it all together, but I believe in the direction we’re going and we’re going to get there.”