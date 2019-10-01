ST. PAUL — Eric Staal has heard it all before. It was only a few years ago that people were saying the exact same thing.

About how 34-year-old Wild forward’s career was on a downward trajectory. About how he didn’t quite have it anymore. About how he should probably start thinking about the next stage in his life.

Staal’s response? He scored 28 goals during his first year in Minnesota, then 42 more the next.

“You have to take motivation from different areas,” said Staal, who begins his fourth season with the Wild with Thursday’s opener in Nashville, Tenn. “I’ve always been a pretty self-driven guy and pretty competitive regardless of what anyone else thinks or says. I think that’s always been in me since I’ve been a little kid.”

Like in 2016 when he joined the Wild, Staal is coming off a disappointing season (22 goals), and he has been the first person to say he needs to be better if the Wild hope to do anything in the highly competitive Central Division.

“Umm, well, 42 goals would be a big number,” Staal said with a laugh when asked whether he could recapture the magic he displayed during the 2017-18 season. “I’ll do my best. There’s no reason I can’t do better than I did last year as far as numbers go. My goal is to get off to a good start and help our team win games.”

It helps that Staal doesn’t have his contract hanging over his head this year. He signed a two-year, $6.5 million extension in February, and talked about how that has allowed him to breather a little easier.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It was difficult for me last year just being unsure. That’s not an excuse. It’s just the reality of it.”

As the season starts, coach Bruce Boudreau has Staal slated as his top-line center, flanked by Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello. He also has spent time flanked by Jason Zucker and Kevin Fiala throughout training camp.

“I know Staalsy has a lot left,” Zucker said. “We have so many guys in this room that are still great players. Just because we had a tough end of the year and didn’t make the playoffs (last season) doesn’t mean we’re a terrible team.”

No doubt a key to the Wild rebounding will be Staal’s ability to return to a high level of play.

“It’s new opportunity and a fresh start for everybody,” Staal said. “As for me, it’s just about doing my thing and playing my game and having fun and trying to help us win. Just elevating my game to give us the best chance to win games.”

As for Staal’s lack of production throughout the preseason, Boudreau didn’t seem worried in the slightest.

“After three years, I think I pretty well know what I’m going to get,” the coach said. “You talk about veterans in training camp compared to veterans at the start of the season, and there’s a button the can push. They’ve been through so many training camps and the goal is to not get hurt. That’s their goal. They want to be ready. And I know Eric Staal will be ready.”