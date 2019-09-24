BEMIDJI -- Hockey season arrived in Bemidji on Friday night with a 5-1 exhibition win for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team over the University of Regina. Kara Werth tallied two goals to lead the Beavers, while Lydia Passolt (1g-1a), Haley Mack (1g-1a) and Clair DeGeorge (2a) each finished the night with two points.

Mack netted the first goal of the game in the first period, giving BSU a 1-0 first-intermission lead.

Jaycee Magwood scored the Cougars’ lone goal on the team’s only power-play opportunity of the game, levelling the score at 1-1.

Kiki Radke needed just 33 seconds to regain the lead for the Beavers. Werth then notched her first goal at 15:52 of the second to make it 3-1.

The third period began the same way the second period ended for Werth. She buried her second goal of the night 10 minutes, 22 seconds into the final frame. Passolt finished things off for Bemidji State by scoring the team’s fifth goal in the final two minutes.

Each of the Beavers’ three goaltenders saw one period of action. Lexi Baker got the starting nod, Kerigan Dowhy entered to play the second period and Lauren Bench played the third. Dowhy picked up the win, making a team-high seven saves while allowing one goal.

BSU ended the night 0-for-2 on the power play while outshooting Regina 33-15 for the game.

The regular season will commence next weekend for Bemidji State when Lindenwood comes to town for a nonconference series at the Sanford Center, Oct. 4-5.

Bemidji State 5, Regina 1

REG 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, BSU, Mack (Passolt, DeGeorge), 1:21.

Second period -- 2, REG, Magwood (McVannel, Pennell), 8:13, PP; 3, BSU, Radke (unassisted), 8:46; 4, BSU, Werth (Myers, Featherstone), 15:52.

Third period -- 5, BSU, Werth (Halluska, Kaasa), 10:22; 6, BSU, Passolt (DeGeorge, Mack), 18:19.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Baker 3, Dowhy 7, Bench 4; REG, Kish 28.