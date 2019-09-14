ST. PAUL -- In the immediate aftermath of the first scrimmage of training camp, Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau had a chat with star winger Zach Parise as they walked off the ice.

The topic? Crafty new winger Mats Zuccarello.

“He said, ‘Jeez. If I was ready for it, I would have had three or four tap-ins,’ ” Boudreau recalled of his back-and-forth with Parise. “I think that’s what he brings to the table.”

If the Wild have their way this season, those tap-ins will come in actual games. That was the whole idea of putting Parise and Zuccarello together with Ryan Donato sandwiched in between.

“Just playing with Zucs and Zach, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Donato said. “You’ve got a guy that can play any facet of the game with Zucs and a guy that’s super experienced with Zach that can score goals and really do anything we need him to do.”

Widely regarded as a top-tier playmaker in the NHL, Zuccarello made a name for himself playing nearly a decade with the New York Rangers. He accumulated 113 goals and 239 assists in his career in the Big Apple and this offseason, was rewarded with a five-year, $30 million to come to the Mini Apple.

Essentially, Zuccarello will serve as a replacement for Mikael Granlund, who was flipped for Kevin Fiala last season at the trade deadline.

“When I used to play with Granny, he kind of knew that I’d be going to the net at all times and he was so good at feathering those passes,” Parise said. “You see a lot of that in Zuccarello, too.”

“In the scrimmages, there were some times I’d almost be getting lazy assuming he was going to shoot and next thing I know it’s in my wheelhouse and I’m not ready,” Parise added. “I’ve kind of learned to always be ready with him because he fakes me out sometimes with a great pass. I’ll get more and more used to that and be aware.”

As excited as Parise is about playing with a playmaker of that ilk, Zuccarello sounds equally as excited about playing with someone who isn’t afraid to let it rip from anywhere on the ice.

“Obviously I played against him a lot of times,” Zuccarello said. “I like the way he plays. We kind of play a little similar style, only that he shoots more than me. We both are hard workers. We both win the puck battles. We both are hard on the forecheck. It’s just that he’s a shooter, so I don’t have to shoot that much. That’s a good thing.”

No doubt the Parise-Donato-Zuccarello combo will develop more chemistry throughout the preseason, starting with Tuesday’s exhibition game against the Dallas Stars at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It’s tough to tell in practices and even in scrimmages,” Parise said. “It’s a little bit of chaos on the ice, and things will slow down once the games start and we will learn more.”

As soon as things start to click, Zuccarello believes the Wild could surprise some people this season.

“All the guys that I’ve been with and talked to and been around have been great,” Zuccarello said. “We want to prove that we’re a playoff team. That’s our goal. We are working toward that and excited to get going.”