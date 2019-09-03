NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Tim Thomas, Brian Gionta, Neal Henderson and Krissy Wendell comprise the 2019 class of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.

The quintet will be honored at the 2019 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration on Dec. 12 in Washington.

Wendell helped Minnesota win back-to-back NCAA women's national championships (2004, 2005) and captured the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2005 as the best female college hockey player. She also claimed a bronze medal at the 2006 Torino Olympics, where she served as captain for the United States.

Bettman, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last year, became the NHL's first commissioner on Feb. 1, 1993. Thomas, a goaltender, became the second American and the oldest player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the postseason in 2011 when he led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup title.

Gionta highlighted his 16-season NHL career by winning a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2003. The forward also represented the United States in both the 2006 and 2018 Olympics.

Henderson co-founded the Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, the oldest minority hockey club in North America. He was also part of the NHL's "Hockey is for Everyone" initiative.



