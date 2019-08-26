BEMIDJI -- The Beaver Radio Network announced Monday that its broadcasts of Bemidji State men’s hockey games will move to WMIS-FM 92.1 for the upcoming season.

WMIS-FM in Bemidji also has FM translators in Grand Rapids at 107.9 FM and in Thief River Falls at 95.3 FM.

“This is a great opportunity to offer Beaver men’s hockey to other markets in our region,” said Troy Paskvan, owner and CEO of Paskvan Media and WMIS-FM, in a press release.

Additionally, BSU men’s hockey games, select women’s hockey games and football games will also broadcast on Paskvan Media’s FM station 94.5 in Baudette.

The move will triple the Beaver Radio Network's coverage area, ranging from Baudette to Park Rapids and from Grand Rapids to Thief River Falls, according to the release.