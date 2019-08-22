ST. PAUL -- There won’t be any time for new Wild general manager Bill Guerin to relish the fact that he has accomplished yet another lifelong goal at long last.

Not with players reporting to training camp in a few weeks.

As much as he looked comfortable sitting at the dais at his introductory news conference Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center, Guerin got straight to work afterward, making contact with as many people as possible throughout the organization as he works to get a lay of the land.

That said, arguably the most important person Guerin has to make contact with in the near future is agent Eustace King, who represents defenseman Jared Spurgeon, and will be in charge of negotiating a long-term deal.

Entering the final year of his current contract, Spurgeon has made it clear that as much as he’d like to be stay in the Twin Cities, more than anything, he wants to play for a winner.

He’s also in line for a significant raise following the best season of his career, which featured career highs in goals (14) and assists (29), and saw him emerge as a leader in the locker room. Adding to the intrigue, defenseman Jacob Trouba signing a seven-year, $56 million contract with the New York Rangers this summer shifted the entire market for such players.

Asked about his contract situation Thursday, Spurgeon not surprisingly downplayed it.

“I don’t really have to think much,” Spurgeon said. “That’s what we have agents for. If (Guerin) wants to reach out to him, then whatever happens, happens. I’m not going to be missing training camp. It’s not like I’m searching for (a new contract) beforehand. If it happens, I’ll be excited. I’m not stressing over it, that’s for sure.”

If the Wild can’t agree to a contract extension with Spurgeon, he could emerge as a trade candidate at some point,, especially considering the bidding war next summer could get intense.

“The last time I got a new contract, it was midway through the year,” Spurgeon said. “I like to try to keep that out of my mind as much as possible. I think the older I get the more I realize it is truly out of my control off the ice. I just have to play on the ice and do my thing.”

The good news for the Wild is that Guerin made a powerful first impression on Spurgeon, which could pay off in the long run.

“He definitely knows what he’s doing,” Spurgeon said. “Just the way Bill is talking and the confidence that he has in the plan. I’d love to be a part of it and win a Stanley Cup, especially in a city like this that has been waiting for it for a while. We have had some some good teams and been close in the past. You just want more.”