ST. PAUL — Part of the challenge that faces Bill Guerin in his new general manager job with the Minnesota Wild is trying to predict the future.

Like the other 31 men in his position, Guerin and all NHL general managers are tasked with looking at 18-year-old hockey players and deciding which of them will be productive professionals in three or four years.

That’s what happened to Guerin in 1989, when the New Jersey Devils drafted him fifth overall, before he played two seasons at Boston College. In Guerin’s case, it worked, as he was a productive player not just in college but over the course of 18 seasons in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups in the process.

In taking over as the Wild’s fourth general manager this week, Guerin becomes the 12th NHL general manager to have a college hockey background. In his remarks at Thursday, Aug. 22’s well-attended press conference at Xcel Energy Center, Guerin spoke of the extra time players have to grow when they choose the college route, as opposed to Canadian major junior hockey, which negates a player’s NCAA eligibility.

“I think it’s a great avenue. It’s a great path for players,” Guerin said. “Specifically talking on the hockey side of it, we have an 18-year-old draft and if you’re going to college, the way it goes now, you might have to play a year or two of junior, then you go to college. So you have time, and it gives players a chance to mature physically, mentally, emotionally and socially.”

He also spoke highly of his time in Pittsburgh, where Guerin won a NHL title as a player and two more in the Penguins’ front office, and specifically mentioned another former college star and a co-worker in Pittsburgh. Jason Botterill was a standout at Michigan and now is the general manager in Buffalo. He is among the notable names in the general manager position who got their start by juggling time on campus between the classroom and the rink.

Among the others of note are the Nashville Predators’ David Poile (Northeastern), Rob Blake of the Los Angeles Kings (Bowling Green), Lou Lamoriello (Providence) of the New York Islanders and former Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher (Harvard), now with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Paul Fenton, the previous Wild general manager who was dismissed in late July, was a college guy as well, having played at Boston University.

In the gap of a few weeks before Guerin was hired, former Hobey Baker winner Tom Kurvers from Minnesota Duluth was the Wild’s acting general manager. Kurvers was a part of the 1986 Stanley Cup-winning Montreal Canadiens team that made headlines in the U.S. and Canada for having a handful of American college kids on the team, which was big news 33 years ago.

It’s clearly different today, when eight Americans, who have played or will play college hockey, were picked in the first round of the NHL draft in June. That includes future Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson, plucked by Botterill with the 31st selection.

Fenton, in his final draft at the helm of the Wild, selected Boston College-bound forward Matthew Boldy with the 12th overall pick. Kurvers was diplomatic on Thursday, clearly not wanting to label the Wild as an organization that is “anti major junior” as the eastern and western Canadian leagues are still a notable source of NHL talent. But he made it clear that the college route worked for him, and works for many.

“There’s a fork in the road for many players, and they’re both good options,” he said. “The college route is proven to be successful. There’s good coaching, hall of fame coaches. There is a highly competitive environment, and you get extra years of growth, you get extra years in the weight room, you get extra years to present yourself in pro hockey as a player that can help a team.”

Fenton was famously dismissive of analytics, which was allegedly one of the reasons that owner Craig Leipold pulled the plug on him after just 14 months. On Thursday, Guerin said he welcomes the advanced stats with open arms, and likes the idea of pure numbers as determining whether a player is right for his team.

It was unsaid, but understood, that when players make the jump to pro hockey after two years of American junior hockey and another 2-4 years in college, there is a much larger statistical footprint available.

That might just make life easier for general managers like Guerin in their attempts to predict the future.