MEN’S HOCKEY: Former BHS standout Johnson to join Johnnies

The 6-foot, 185-pound forward appeared in two state tournaments during his junior and senior seasons with the Lumberjacks. Johnson posted 65 points (32g-33a) in 75 regular-season games with Bemidji from 2013-16, including 16 goals and 18 assists as a senior.

Following his high school days, Johnson played two seasons (2016-18) with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He tallied 48 points (16g-32a) in 90 games with Steinbach, winning the MJHL title in 2017-18.

Johnson spent the 2018-19 season with the Shreveport Mudbugs and Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. He recorded 17 points (5g-12a) in 22 games with Shreveport before being dealt to the Cloquet-based Wilderness for whom he put up 31 points (14g-17a) in 37 games.

Johnson also played two games for the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings in 2016-17.

Saint John’s compiled a 12-10-5 record in the 2018-19 season as members of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Johnnies advanced to the MIAC Tournament championship game where they fell 2-1 in four overtimes to Augsburg.