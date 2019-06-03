MEN’S HOCKEY: Former BHS standout Johnson to join Johnnies
BEMIDJI -- Former Bemidji High School standout Jack Johnson has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey at Saint John’s University. Johnson made the announcement via Twitter on Monday. He will join the Johnnies for the 2019-20 season.
The 6-foot, 185-pound forward appeared in two state tournaments during his junior and senior seasons with the Lumberjacks. Johnson posted 65 points (32g-33a) in 75 regular-season games with Bemidji from 2013-16, including 16 goals and 18 assists as a senior.
Following his high school days, Johnson played two seasons (2016-18) with the Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He tallied 48 points (16g-32a) in 90 games with Steinbach, winning the MJHL title in 2017-18.
Johnson spent the 2018-19 season with the Shreveport Mudbugs and Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL. He recorded 17 points (5g-12a) in 22 games with Shreveport before being dealt to the Cloquet-based Wilderness for whom he put up 31 points (14g-17a) in 37 games.
Johnson also played two games for the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings in 2016-17.
Saint John’s compiled a 12-10-5 record in the 2018-19 season as members of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Johnnies advanced to the MIAC Tournament championship game where they fell 2-1 in four overtimes to Augsburg.