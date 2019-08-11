MINNEAPOLIS — Since they skated to 1-1 tie in Minneapolis on Nov. 14, 2009, the Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team has a winning streak of more than 40 consecutive games over in-state rival Minnesota State Mankato in the past decade.

But the Mavericks will get a shot at stopping the slide in a unique setting this season. On Dec. 7, the Gophers and Mavericks will meet in the annual U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women’s Face-Off Classic, to be played at the at the Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.

“We are thrilled to once again be playing in the Hall of Fame game versus Minnesota State Mankato,” said Gophers coach Brad Frost in a statement. “We know the atmosphere will be great as Division I women’s hockey comes to a community arena in Prior Lake.”

The game raises awareness of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minn., along with bringing women’s Division I hockey to a local community. Last season, the event was held in Brainerd, Minn., with St. Cloud State beating Bemidji State, 3-0.

In addition to the college game in Prior Lake, there will be a girls high school game between Prior Lake and Rosemount, and a girls 12UA & 12UB tournament. Game proceeds will go to the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver & Dakota counties plus the Greater Mankato Area United Way.

The Gophers won the WCHA last season and advanced to the NCAA title game, falling to archrival Wisconsin there, and finishing with a 32-6-1 overall record. The Mavericks, in former Olympian John Harrington’s fourth season as their coach, were 9-19-7 overall.

Dakotah! Ice Center is the home of Prior Lake/Savage youth hockey and is located adjacent to Mystic Lake Casino and Hotel. Additional event details will be announced in coming months.