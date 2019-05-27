Bruins overtake Blues, win game 1

Kuraly's goal came after St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington fumbled a shot from Zdeno Chara. Noel Acciari collected the puck in front of the net, and after a failed second attempt, dished to Kuraly, who slid it in to break a 2-2 tie at 5:21.

Marchand added an empty-netter with 1:49 remaining.

Binnington stopped 34 shots in the loss, including 26 across the final two periods. Tuukka Rask made 18 saves for Boston.

The win was the Bruins' eighth straight while the defeat dropped the Blues to 0-13 in finals history. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Boston.

Trailing 2-0 and off to a sluggish start after 11 days between games, the Bruins caught fire in the second period to knot the score.

Connor Clifton struck first, redirecting a pass from Kuraly just within the right post at 2:16 to make it 2-1. After Boston failed to convert on its first three power plays, Charlie McAvoy scored on the man advantage when his shot went off Alex Pietrangelo's stick and past Binnington for a tie game at 12:41.

The rest of the contest was all Bruins, as they outshot the Blues 30-12 over the final 40 minutes.

Prior to Boston's surge, St. Louis had been in control. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a bad turnover by David Pastrnak to make it 2-0 at the one-minute mark of the second. The goal extended Tarasenko's points streak to seven games.

Brayden Schenn scored the lone first-period tally for the Blues at 7:23 when a shot he ripped on Rask bounced off the netminder and was redirected back to him on passes from Jay Bouwmeester and Jaden Schwartz. Schenn then put it past Rask for his second goal in two games following a 13-game drought.

The Bruins had two chances on the power play later in the first but couldn't convert, with Marcus Johansson coming closest when he rung the post on the first chance with the man advantage.