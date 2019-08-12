LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- Clair DeGeorge of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team has been selected to the 2019 U.S. Under-22 Women’s Select Team that will compete against Canada in a three-game series that will take place Aug. 14-17 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

DeGeorge, a junior forward, was one of 22 players named to the roster who participated in the 2019 Women’s National Festival held last week in Lake Placid. The native of Anchorage, Alaska, earned a spot on the roster for the second straight year.

The under-22 roster also includes 2018 Olympic gold medalist Cayla Barnes, along with three members of the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team that won gold at the 2018 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.

DeGeorge played in all 36 games for the Beavers as a sophomore and led the team in points (22) and assists (13) and was second on the team in goals (9), which included three game-winners. She was an All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association Third Team and Rookie Team selection following her first season with the Beavers after tying for third on the team with 23 points (7g-16a) and seventh among league freshmen.

All games of the series will be streamed live at HockeyTV.com.