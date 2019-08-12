Stephanie Anderson has signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Anderson, a St. Paul native, played two seasons in China with clubs in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. The CWHL ceased operations following the 2018-19 season.

“Being able to play professionally and doing it in my home state couldn’t sound any better,” Anderson told the league’s website. “For the past seven years my career has been away from home, and I can’t wait to represent the Whitecaps and NWHL here in front of my friends and family.”

The 5-foot-9 forward recorded 17 points (8g-9a) in 28 games for Kunlun Red Star in 2017-18, and eight points (5g-3a) for Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in 2018-19. She also won a gold medal with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2015 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Anderson played one season for the University of Minnesota before transferring to play three seasons (2013-16) at BSU. She posted 68 points (31g-37a) in four collegiate seasons, including leading the Beavers in goals her last two years while also serving as assistant captain.

The Whitecaps won the Isobel Cup as NWHL champions in their first season in the league this past year. The team plays its home games at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul, the practice facility of the Minnesota Wild.