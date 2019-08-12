COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Legendary hockey player John Mayasich, a two-time Winter Olympian from Eveleth, Minn., is among the 2019 nominees for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Mayasich led Eveleth to four straight undefeated seasons and Minnesota state titles from 1948-51 and then scored a record 298 points in 111 career games at the University of Minnesota, where he was a three-time All-American and remains the only player to have had his jersey number retired.

Mayasich helped Team USA earn a silver medal at the 1956 Winter Olympics in Cortina, Italy, and gold in 1960 at Squaw Valley, Calif. He already is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in his hometown.

Other notable nominees are speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, basketball player Lisa Leslie and swimmer Dara Torres.

Fans can vote for the finalists at TeamUSA.org/vote.



