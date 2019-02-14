MEN’S HOCKEY: BSU looks to climb standings against NMU

The Beavers, now 14-12-4 overall and 12-8-2-1 in league play, have three series remaining in the regular season.

BSU sits in the middle of a cluster of five teams within six points of each other in the standings.

Minnesota State has all but clinched the regular-season title with a 16-point gap on Bowling Green and Northern Michigan in second place.

The fifth-place Beavers trail fourth-place Lake Superior State by two points for the final home-ice playoff spot and lead sixth-place Michigan Tech by two points.

Much remains to be determined in the final three weeks of the season. BSU could possibly finish as high as second in the league, but likely no lower than sixth.

“We’re obviously trying to creep up and get home ice right now,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “We’re still on the outside looking in. But we’ve got to win some games. We’ve got to win some games over the course of the next three weeks to try to solidify that. It’s going to be challenging.”

The Beavers will close the season by facing the WCHA’s top-three teams with Northern Michigan (15-13-1, 14-7-1-0 WCHA) first on the docket this weekend.

“It’s a team that’s very hot,” Serratore said. They’ve got some dangerous players.”

Three Wildcats rank in the top 20 in the league in scoring: Philip Beaulieu in sixth (5g-23a--28p), Troy Loggins in ninth (14g-12a--26p) and Adam Rockwood in 19th (5g-15a--20p).

Veteran netminder Atte Tolvanen will make his final trip to the Sanford Center as the anchor of defensive unit that has allowed 69 goals this season, the third fewest by any WCHA team.

The teams split their first meeting of the season in October as BSU captured a 2-1 win following a 3-0 loss.

After a successful trip to Ferris State, the Beavers are hoping their first home series in a month can continue to help them climb the league standings.

“We know we needed those points, and to come back with five out of six and jump up a spot in the playoffs set ourselves for a big weekend against Northern,” said sophomore goalie Zach Driscoll, who owns a 2.07 goals against average since the calendar turned to 2019. “That was big for us.”

Forward Aaron Miller will miss tonight’s series opener after being suspended one game by the WCHA due to a hit from behind during last Saturday’s 6-1 win at Ferris State. The sophomore received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the infraction.

With 10 goals on the season, Miller is tied for the team lead with sophomore Charlie Combs.

“He didn’t intentionally do it, no, but I mean those are the consequences,” Serratore said. “That’s what happens. It’s really non-negotiable. The league made a decision and you’ve got to agree with it and move on.”

Miller will be eligible to return for Saturday night’s game against NMU.

If you go

Who: BSU vs. Northern Michigan

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/103.7 FM

Web: FloHockey.tv