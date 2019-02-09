COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Minnesota State wins Winter Carnival
No. 6 Minnesota State 3, Michigan Tech 2 (OT)
For the second night in a row, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team needed a late goal to tie Michigan Tech and force overtime. On Saturday, though, the sixth-ranked Mavericks didn’t have to settle for a tie. Defenseman Connor Mackey’s goal at 1:45 of overtime gave Minnesota State a 3-2 WCHA victory as well as the championship of the Huskies’ Winter Carnival series. Read more here.
Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 1
Justin Baudry and Owen Sillinger each notched a pair of goals as the Beavers won big in Big Rapids, Mich. It finished off a five-point weekend for BSU. Read more here.
Penn State 6, Minnesota 2
Brent Gates and Sammy Walker scored for the Gophers, who held a 2-1 lead briefly in the second period, only to see the Lions come storming back with the game’s final five goals. Read more here.