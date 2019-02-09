COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Minnesota State wins Winter Carnival

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 1

Justin Baudry and Owen Sillinger each notched a pair of goals as the Beavers won big in Big Rapids, Mich. It finished off a five-point weekend for BSU. Read more here.

Penn State 6, Minnesota 2

Brent Gates and Sammy Walker scored for the Gophers, who held a 2-1 lead briefly in the second period, only to see the Lions come storming back with the game’s final five goals. Read more here.