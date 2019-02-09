MEN’S HOCKEY: Baudry, Sillinger lift BSU to 6-1 win

Justin Baudry and Owen Sillinger each notched a pair of goals to lead the BSU attack. Baudry also recorded two assists to finish with four points.

Sillinger got the night going for the Beavers 3 minutes, 4 seconds in the game by going five-hole on goalie Justin Kapelmaster off a feed from Charlie Combs.

Baudry tallied his first goal of the night with 27 ticks remaining in the frame to send BSU into the break up 2-0. His power-play goal stood as the eventual game-winner.

Within the first three minutes of the second period, Baudry scored his second goal and picked up his second assist on goal deflected in by Jay Dickman for a 4-0 lead.

The lead grew to 5-0 thanks to Sillinger’s shorthanded goal during a five-minute advantage for the Bulldogs (7-21-2, 4-16-2-0 WCHA), Sillinger’s second of the night. Aaron Miller had been assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit from behind to set Ferris State up on the power play.

FSU eventually got on the board after the penalty expired, but Tyler Vold restored the five-goal lead in the final minute of the period.

Zach Driscoll made 24 saves to improve his record in goal to 14-12-2. Kapelmaster took the loss, conceding four goals and posting 11 saves before being pulled for Roni Salmenkangas, who allowed two goals and made 10 stops.

The Beavers moved ahead of Michigan Tech into fifth place with 39 points, two ahead of the Huskies. BSU is two points behind fourth-place Lake Superior State for the final home playoff spot.

Bemidji State will return home next weekend, Feb. 15-16, for a series against Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 6, Ferris State 1

BSU 2 4 0 -- 6

FSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, Sillinger (Combs, Baudry), 3:04; 2, BSU, Baudry (Dickman, Miller), 19:33, PP.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Baudry (Harris, Combs), 2:25; 4, BSU, Dickman (Brady, Baudry), 3:19, PP; 5, BSU, Sillinger (unassisted), 9:00, SH; 6, FSU, Kallen (Lutz, Fernsler), 13:37; 7, BSU, Vold (Harris, Cardelli), 19:08.

Third period -- No scoring.