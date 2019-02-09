GIRLS HOCKEY: Jacks' season ends at Roseau

The seventh-seeded Lumberjacks held the second-seeded Rams to a single goal through the first two periods. However, BHS ran out of steam in the final frame as they allowed five third-period goals.

Anika Stoskopf netted four goals in the game, including the lone first-period tally, which came on a shorthanded strike at 11:53 of the frame.

Ella Helgeson gave Roseau some breathing room with a pair of goals within the first four minutes of the third period, which opened the floodgates. Stoskopf buried three consecutive goals to close out the victory for the Rams.

Senior goaltender Brooklyn Delap collected 38 saves on 43 shots for Bemidji. She made 28 saves through the first two frames to help keep BHS in the game.

Kiana Flaig saved all 11 shots she faced in the win for Roseau, who advances to the semifinals to meet No. 3 seed North Wright County.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

ROS 1 0 5 -- 6

First period -- 1, ROS, Stoskopf (unassisted), 11:53, SH.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, ROS, E. Helgeson (Santl, Stokopf), 0:38, PP; 3, ROS, E. Helgeson (Santl, S. Helgeson), 3:35; 4, ROS, Stoskopf (K. Helgeson), 8:29; 5, ROS, Stoskopf (K. Helgeson), 9:30; 6, ROS, Stoskopf (unassisted), 16:15, SH.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Delap (38-43); ROS, Flaig (11-11).