WOMEN’S HOCKEY: BSU falls 5-1 to No. 9 Ohio State

The Beavers, like Friday, came out on their heels, allowing Rebecca Freiburger to score just 50 second into the game. That early goal was followed up by another coming at 6:13 in the first, this time from Charly Dahlquist.

For the second straight day, the Beavers found themselves down 2-0 early in the game.

That didn’t stop BSU from pushing back. The Beavers would find the back of the net late in the first with just 39 seconds left thanks to Mak Langei’s goal.

The second period remained uneventful as neither team would come to score. Still down 2-1 going into the third period, penalties cost the Beavers.

Just 48 seconds into the third, OSU would make it 3-1 after Dahlquist picked up her second goal of the day. That goal was followed by two more goals from the Buckeyes with the fourth coming on a penalty shot awarded to Emma Maltais for a tripping infraction at 13:07. The fifth came on the power play at 16:39 off the stick of Sophie Jaques.

Overall, the Beavers played a strong middle period but just couldn’t find the net to change the momentum.

Lauren Bench made 29 saves for BSU in the loss, falling to 7-8-2 on the year. Amanda Zeglen stopped 18 shots in the win for OSU, improving to 4-1-0.

With the loss, the Beavers drop to 11-17-2 overall and 8-10-2-0 in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. The Buckeyes improve to 18-12-0 and 12-10-0-0 in WCHA play.

Coupled with a 3-2 Minnesota Duluth loss to St. Cloud State on Saturday, the fifth-place Beavers remain five points back of the fourth-place Bulldogs with four regular-season games remaining.

Bemidji State’s next series will be at St. Cloud State with the first game scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

Ohio State 5, Bemidji State 1

OSU 2 0 3 -- 5

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, OSU, Freiburger (Schepers, Dunne) 0:50; 2, OSU, Dahlquist (Maltais, Boyle) 6:13; 3, BSU, Langei (unassisted), 19:21.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4, OSU, Dahlquist (Jaques) 0:48; 5, OSU, Maltais (unassisted), 13:07, PS; 6, OSU, Jaques (Bizal, Boyle) 16:39, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (28-33), BSU, Baker (1-1); OSU, Zeglen (18-19).