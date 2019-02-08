The win was the 82nd of Jim Scanlan’s career as the fifth-year head coach moved past Steve Sertich for the most wins in program history.

The Beavers (11-16-2, 8-9-2-0 WCHA) had a rough start to the night going down 2-0 after the first period.

After being outshot 13-5 in the first the Beavers came out with purpose in the second with junior Abby Halluska scoring her fifth goal of the season at just 3:32 of the period.

The goal was followed by a tally from sophomore Lydia Passolt, scoring her fifth of the season and her fourth in just six games. Passolt’s goal came just 4:52 after the first Beaver goal.

Shots became a bit more even with Ohio State leading 24-19 at the second intermission.

The third period started just like the second for the Beavers with senior Emily Bergland scoring her sixth goal of the season at 3:25 of the frame. The goal was Bergland’s 36th in her career, tying her for fifth all-time at Bemidji State.

Another notable performance was by Lauren Bench in net. Bench saved an incredible 44 of 46 shots from the Buckeyes. That's the most saves of her career and the most by a Beaver goaltender all season.

The Beavers will wrap up their season series against the Buckeyes and go for the season sweep at 2:07 p.m. today at OSU Ice Rink.

Bemidji State 3, Ohio State 2

BSU 0 2 1 -- 3

OSU 2 0 0 -- 2

First Period -- 1, OSU, Field (Levis, Jaques), 8:16; 2, OSU, Boyle (Maltais), 18:26.

Second Period -- 3, BSU, Halluska (unassisted), 3:32; 4, BSU, Passolt (Moser, Kampa), 8:24.

Third Period -- 5, BSU, Bergland (unassisted), 3:25.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (44-46); OSU, Wallace (25-28).