As Forum Communications' director of content, Steve Wagner serves as the point person for content strategy and projects for the company's 30-plus newspapers. He oversees operations of Forum News Service, a regional wire provider to more than 100 newspapers, and guides newsroom collaboration between The Forum newspaper and WDAY TV. Wagner also conducts training related to content, reporting and newsroom advancement. Previously, he served as editor at the Grand Forks (N.D.) Herald and Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer, and worked in writing and editing roles at The Forum, where he won numerous awards for news reporting.