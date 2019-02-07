“That was a big weekend off,” said senior Mike Soucier. “Everyone needed it just mentally and physically. We had some good workouts and some practices. Not too hard but it’s huge for the team and I feel really refreshed.”

The bye week also allowed Aaron Miller and Dillon Eichstadt time to heal their injuries. Both are expected to play this weekend. Miller has missed five games since Jan. 11, and Eichstadt did not play in either game at Lake Superior State two weeks ago.

With four series to go, the Beavers (13-12-3, 11-8-1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) launch into the final month of the regular season this weekend at Ferris State, a series that features the league’s longest-tenured head coaches. Tom Serratore is in 18th season with BSU, and Bob Daniels is in his 27th season behind the bench for FSU.

The Bulldogs (7-20-1, 4-15-1-0 WCHA) may not impress when it comes to their record, but of the team’s 20 losses, eight have come by one goal. They also pulled off a 3-0 upset win over then-No. 9 Bowling Green on the road two weeks ago.

Bulldog freshman Cooper Zech is the top-scoring defenseman in the league with 25 points (6g-19a).

“(They’re) a team this year that has generated a lot of offense but has fought it a little bit defensively at times,” Serratore said.

Points are vital to both teams, but for different reasons.

The sixth-place Beavers (34 points) are vying with fourth-place Northern Michigan (39) and fifth-place Michigan Tech (36) for the fourth and final home playoff spot.

The ninth-place Bulldogs on the other hand are just trying to make the postseason. FSU (13 points) needs to catch eighth-place Alabama Huntsville (20) for the final playoff berth.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Serratore said. “We’re all fighting for something.”

Being a senior forward -- one of two on Bemidji State’s roster -- makes Mike Soucier a rare breed.

The native of Caledon, Ontario, has recently spent time playing alongside Tyler Kirkup and Alex Adams, two of the team’s six freshmen forwards, on the Beavers’ fourth line.

“I was joking around with them saying that I was babysitting my lineup,” Soucier said, “because there’s two freshmen out there. But I think we have a good leadership group this year. Everyone’s pretty vocal. We have some vocal guys. I think that helps.”

In BSU’s most recent game on Jan. 26, a 5-3 win at then-No. 18 Lake Superior State, Soucier assisted on each of his linemates’ first collegiate goals.

“I was really happy for them,” said Soucier, who posted his second career multi-point game. “They’re great guys. They’re quiet guys, TK and Adsy, but they were really pumped. It was fun to get on the bus on the drive back to Bemidji.”

The team’s eight freshmen have had plenty of time to improve through the first four months of the season. Soucier said it shows.

“I think they’ve improved a lot actually,” Soucier said. “It’s tough just because it’s such a big class. … It’s different for each guy. Some guys might be ahead of another guy, but I feel like for the most part guys are transitioning really well.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Ferris State

Where: Big Rapids, Mich.

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday/Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/103.7 FM

Web: FloHockey.tv