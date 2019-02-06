GIRLS HOCKEY: BHS earns No. 7 seed for sections

The Lumberjacks (7-16-1) will go on the road to face No. 2 seed Roseau (19-4-1) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Bemidji lost both regular-season meetings with the Rams by scores of 6-2 at home and 14-1 at Roseau.

Brainerd/Little Falls earned the top seed and will host No. 8 Moorhead. The other quarterfinals feature No. 3 North Wright County facing No. 6 St. Cloud, and No. 4 Sartell/Sauk Rapids hosting No. 5 Buffalo.