WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Kampa named WCHA Defenseman of the Week

Kampa led the nation by blocking 13 shots to help the Beaver women’s hockey team knock off Wisconsin en route to a series split.

The Maple Grove native blocked six shots in the Beavers’ 2-1 upset win over the top-ranked Badgers Friday. She blocked another seven shots Saturday in a 4-0 loss. Kampa’s seven blocks Saturday is a career best for the sophomore and is tied with Kara Werth (Jan. 26) as the most blocks in one game this season.

Kampa now leads the team with 62 blocked shots on the season and is third in the league. The sophomore has tallied five points on one goal and four assists in 28 games this season.

Minnesota Duluth’s Gabbie Hughes and Maddie Rooney earned forward and goaltender of the week, respectively, while Ohio State’s Andrea Braendli took home rookie of the week honors.

Kampa and the Beavers begin a four-game road trip this weekend by traveling to No. 9 Ohio State, Feb. 8-9.