“I think anyone would probably say I’m like the biggest Minnesota kid anyone will ever meet,” Mittelstadt said with a smile. “I get a lot of crap for it. It’s all in good fun, though.”

Less than two years removed from walking the hallways as the big man on campus at Eden Prairie (Minn.) High School, Mittelstadt is carving out a life for himself in upstate New York. Drafted by the Sabres with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017, he turned pro after a brief pit stop at the University of Minnesota.

For Mittelstadt, 20, Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center means a little more than usual. He still hasn’t gotten used to playing against the team he grew up rooting for.

“It’s a little weird going out and playing against them,” Mittelstadt said. “It’s definitely really cool, though. It’s a dream come true to play against the hometown team.”

Across the Twin Cities, the legend of Casey Mittelstadt grew over time, culminating with his decision to stay home for his senior year at Eden Prairie High School. He wanted so badly to win a Class 2A state championship, and ultimately fell short of that in a semifinal loss to eventual champion Grand Rapids.

While that loss still eats at Mittelstadt from time to time, he now has other games to occupy his time.

Since making his NHL debut last March, Mittelstadt has eased into a role as the Sabres’ No. 2 center. He has 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) this season, spent mostly centering veteran wingers Jeff Skinner and Jason Pominville.

“He is harder on himself than anyone else,” Pominville said. “He’s definitely one of those guys that we know can help out offensively. He’s been put in good situations, so it’s only a matter of time for him to explode offensively and help us win more games.”

Lofty expectations are familiar to Mittelstadt. The Sabres are hoping he’ll become one of the faces of the franchise moving forward with promising young teammates Jack Eichel and Rasmus Dahlin, and he’s OK with that.

“I’ve gotten a little more comfortable, and the game has started to slow down,” Mittelstadt said. “Obviously, we need some scoring help, so I try to be that guy and help the team out wherever I can.”

As crazy as it’s been living the NHL lifestyle over the last year or so, it’s some of the more mundane moments that remind Mittelstadt that he’s made it.

“You’re just walking onto a private plane,” he explained. “I mean, I was riding on a bus a couple of years ago on the way to Edina. That’s been one of the biggest differences for me. Those are some of the pinch-me moments.”

Those pinch-me moments can be few and far between over the course of an NHL season, though for Mittelstadt, the 10-game winning streak the Sabres went on earlier this season comes to mind.

“For the young guys to get a taste of that and see how it really is was good,” said Pominville, who a former Wild player who has been part of some of the Sabres’ teams. “I’ve been asked about it and we’ve talked about it. It was still different until they actually saw that stretch. Everyone was like, ‘Oh man. This is cool.’ They love their sports teams in this city, and when we’re winning it’s pretty nice.”

In time, Mittelstadt will have to navigate how to best keep the rabid fan base happy. Right now, he’s enjoying the ride.

“I’m very happy with where I’m at,” he said. “It’s been a fun year so far.”