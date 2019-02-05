Skip to main content
Login
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Bemidji Pioneer
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Stormy Daniels drops defamation claim against former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
Crime report for Feb. 1-4
Council OKs hospitality tax committee
Advocacy groups urge Democrats to oppose DNA collection and facial scanning at border
After guilty plea, Fergus Falls man awaits sentencing in friend's shooting death
More Topics
business
education
local
region
upcoming events
sports
Headlines
WATCH: Minnesota Gophers' hockey press conference for Feb. 5.
Report: Foul ball killed woman at Dodger Stadium, MLB's third-ever incident
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks roll Hounds for 67-54 win
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji falls flat in 81-60 loss to Superior
More Wild moves: Nate Prosser, J.T. Brown assigned to Iowa
More Topics
beavers
lumberjacks
obituaries
Headlines
Sheldon Raymond Mayclin
Ernest D. Erickson
James Wallace Maltais
Lynn (Ramsrud) Arneson
Jon Arthur Kerth
columns
Headlines
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Blue jays provide some color to a drab winter
Bursack: Dig deep to find source of pain for mother with dementia
Growing Together: What's the best pot (for houseplants)?
Fielding Questions: Repotting a huge Christmas cactus, pruner types and how to add holes to flowerpots
Veeder: Puking toddler waits for no queasy mom
entertainment
Headlines
Underdogs win U.S. snow-sculpting title
Maroon 5 leads Super Bowl halftime show that erased itself
Around the Arts, Jan. 27
Around the Arts, Feb. 3
MATTHEW LIEDKE ON FILM: Close and King are locks on Oscar night
More Topics
art
music
theater
writing
outdoors
Headlines
Land debate takes center stage: Despite DNR request, Lac qui Parle County not inclined to add more public land
World record bighorn ram bagged in southwest South Dakota
Ice fishing for smallmouth bass
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness permit reservation site opens, then shuts down
Isle Royale wolf transplant to advance
More Topics
fishing
hunting
environment
fish tales
Business
Headlines
Minnesota debuts new ‘True North’ tourism campaign
Apple buyout targets could include Netflix and Sonos, JPMorgan says
After losing baby just before birth, Minnesota mother coping with grief by donating breast milk
Ambassadors welcome Paddock and Sons Auto Repair
Why the shutdown didn't tank the January jobs report
More Topics
Place a Business Announcement
milestones
Headlines
Carol E. Priest
Bratager-Leach
Orlan And Linda Lauderbaugh
Daniel & Bonnie Grundmeier
Frost-Oakes
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
engagements
new arrivals
weddings
other celebrations
opinion
Headlines
SUPPORT WITHIN REACH: We must protect teens from dating violence
JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Health care industry must get behind Project Graduate
Commentary: Dear Mariah Carey and other celebrities: Stop performing in Saudi Arabia
Salonen: Covington conflict taps triple heartstrings
Bursack: Dig deep to find source of pain for mother with dementia
More Topics
commentary
editorial
letters
Submit a Political Letter
public notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
WATCH: Minnesota Gophers' hockey press conference for Feb. 5.
By
Jess Myers
Today at 1:02 p.m.
Additional Articles Recommended by Bemidji Pioneer
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks roll Hounds for 67-54 win
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji falls flat in 81-60 loss to Superior
No. 17 Purdue rallies to upend Minnesota
Additional Articles Recommended by Bemidji Pioneer
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jacks roll Hounds for 67-54 win
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bemidji falls flat in 81-60 loss to Superior
No. 17 Purdue rallies to upend Minnesota
Explore related topics:
sports
hockey
The Rink Live
minnesota gophers
Gophers hockey