More Wild moves: Nate Prosser, J.T. Brown assigned to Iowa

The pair cleared waivers Monday morning.

“We need to let Nate Prosser play,” Fenton said. “He’s been sitting in the stands, for the most part, the entire year, so we want him to be ready when we need to utilize him. Brown hasn’t played well enough when he’s been in. He needs to play and get his game back in order.”

Brown, 28, signed a two-year free-agent deal worth $1.37 million before this season and had a goal and three assists in 35 games playing mostly on the fourth line. The Wild will pay the Burnsville native’s full salary while he’s in Iowa, but it won’t count against the cap.

Prosser, 32, was playing on a two-way deal worth $1.3 million in the NHL after being claimed off waivers from St. Louis in November 2017.

Recalled ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Buffalo were forwards Luke Kunin and Kyle Rau.

“Kunin is a big, strong kid,” Fenton said. “He played well for us before the break and think he’ll do so again. We think Kyle can add a spark, the one we thought J.T. was going to bring.”

Rau, a former Gophers standout from Eden Prairie, had an assist in four games last season, a playoff loss at Winnipeg.

“He’s played good for us before,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I think we’re a team that can use as much speed as we can get, and I think Kyle and Kunny will add youth and speed to our lineup.”

Conspicuously not called up Monday was forward Joel Eriksson Ek, who had a goal and three assists in his last 20 games with Minnesota before being sent down to Iowa with Kunin on Jan. 25.

“Look, he’s playing, he’s developing,” Boudreau said. “He’s going to be a good player. I’m sure he’ll be up before the season’s over.”

Abert on IR

Pontus Aberg was placed on injured reserve Sunday with a lower-body injury suffered in a 3-1 loss at Dallas last Friday. Boudreau said it’s unclear when he will be back in the lineup.

“I don’t know. I don’t have any idea right now. I just know he’s not on the ice yet,” the coach said Monday. “It could be a week, could be two weeks. We could come back from Buffalo and he could say he’s fine. So, we’ll play it by ear.”

Aberg has three assists in five games since being acquired in a trade that sent minor league forward Justin Kloos to Anaheim.

Briefly

Defenseman Anthony Bitetto, claimed off waivers from Nashville on Jan. 25, has yet to play a game with his new team but it appears that will change soon. “I think he’s going to play at some point this week,” Boudreau said. “That’s my guess.”